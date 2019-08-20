Italian public debt exposed to speculation-CONSOB head

Rimini, August 20 - The president of Italian stock-market regulator CONSOB, Paolo Savona, said Tuesday that Italian public debt is exposed to speculation. "In the new budget law," he added, "Italy should create a preamble" making it possible to go over European parameters but which would enable the country to "get by" through a pact with the EU. The European Central Bank (ECB), he noted, "will be aggressive and Italy should commit to revising its budget structure entirely" in order to push debt to GDP ratio close to zero.