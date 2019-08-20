Martedì 20 Agosto 2019 | 15:19

Naples
British woman, 21, killed in drunken car crash

Reggio Emilia
Farmer, 45, arrested for 10 yrs of domestic violence

Nuoro
Crocodile goes missing from circus in Sardinia

Macerata
Cyclist dies after being hit by car

Rimini
Italian public debt exposed to speculation-CONSOB head

Agrigento
Open Arms situation explosive says prosecutor

Turin
Soccer: Sarri down with pneumonia

Bergamo
Italy bids farewell to Felice Gimondi

Agrigento
Open Arms situation explosive says prosecutor

Agrigento
Open Arms situation explosive says prosecutor

Milan
League, M5S tried to unite but country split - Savona

Bari, le prove sono finitemanca una identità definita

TarantoSocialnews
Il tramonto di Taranto vista con gli occhi di Daniele Silvestri: la foto è da strappalike

BrindisiSu Instagram
Flavia Pennetta di nuovo mamma: ad annunciarlo sui social è Fabio Fognini

MateraNel Materano
Montescaglioso, fuga di gas da una casa: salvata 89enne e sventata esplosione

BariNodi critici
Crisi di governo, la Cgil lancia l’allarme Puglia: «Troppe vertenze aperte»

PotenzaOperazione della Gdf
Reddito di cittadinanza: due furbetti scoperti nel Potentino

FoggiaL'INGV
Manfredonia, piccola scossa di terremoto sul Gargano

LecceA Torre Lapillo
Lecce, turismo e prezzi: scoppia la polemica della frisella

BatL'opificio
Trani, l’ex segheria diventerà un centro commerciale

Monopoli, visitato in ospedale per «mal d'orecchi»: 17enne muore mentre fa la doccia

Scontro frontale tra due auto tra Laterza e Ginosa: morto 40enne, 3 feriti

Fasano, sequestrati libri per oltre 1 mln di euro: messi in vendita da casa editrice fallita

È ufficiale: per la Cassazione Fabio Camilli è figlio di Domenico Modugno

Federica Pellegrini sceglie la Puglia per le vacanze: ecco gli scatti al mare

Agrigento

Patronaggio flying to Lampedusa to ensure safety of migrants

Agrigento, August 20 - The situation aboard the Spanish NGO migrant rescue ship Open Arms is "explosive", Agrigento chief prosecutor Luigi Patronaggio said Tuesday adding that he was travelling to Lampedusa by helicopter to monitor the situation and "restore calm so that no one gets hurt". "The commitment and attention are maximum to ensure the safety of the persons on board," he said. Patronaggio is taking with him a team of medics, sources said. This morning a migrant threw himself into the sea and was taken to a clinic on the island. Another nine migrants threw themselves into the water around noon and tried to swim to the island. They were picked up by coast guard vessels and offloaded onto the dockside. Then another five migrants jumped into the sea, and were also picked up by coast guard vessels. There are now 88 migrants aboard the Open Arms.

