Italy bids farewell to Felice Gimondi

Bergamo, August 20 - Italy bade farewell to cycling legend Felice Gimondi Tuesday with crowds attending his funeral at his home town of Paladina near Bergamo including other cycling greats Francesco Moser and Giuseppe Saronni. The parish priest, monsignor Mansueto Callioni, said "you taught us to always fight". "The Kingdom of God is like a great cycling race," he added. Vicar General of the Bergamo diocese, monsignor Davide Pelucchi, said Gimondi's last words to his wife of 51 years had been "see you soon". One time Tour de France winner and three-time Giro d'Italia winner Gimondi died of a heart attack while swimming in Sicily on Saturday. He was 76. Gimondi was one of only seven cyclists to have won all three grand tours, including also the Vuleta a Espagna.