League, M5S tried to unite but country split - Savona

Milan, August 20 - The 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the League tried to unite Italy but the country is split, the head of bourse regulator CONSOB, Paolo Savona, said Tuesday. "The League and the 5 Stars tried to unite the two sides of the country: that which asks for assistance and that which produces more, but then the two side started to split up, the system broke up on these elements," he said. Savona said the country did not need new leaders but rather "to wholly reprogramme the State budget and move from a government contract to a social contract". The former EU affairs minister was speaking at the annual meeting of the influential Catholic group Communion and Liberation (CL).