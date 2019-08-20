Tacit consent for organ donation OK'd

Rome, August 20 - A health ministry decree laying down tacit consent for organ donation in Italy was passed on Tuesday. The norm was first approved in 1991. It has since laid fallow in parliament. "After 20 years this is a fundamental move," said Health Minister Giulia Grillo. Declarations of willingness to donate organs and tissue have doubled in the last 15 months, the Mutual Choice project said recently. The declarations reached five million with one on her digital ID card by a woman at Curtatone near Mantua, it said. The scheme allows organ donation statements to be made when those documents are issued, and has brought a surge in declarations. The most generous so far have been in the northern towns of Proves near Bolzano, Taurianova, and Bolzano itself.