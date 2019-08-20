Another 9 migrants offloaded from Open Arms

Lampedusa, August 20 - Another nine migrants were offloaded from the Spanish NGO Open Arms rescue ship for health reasons leaving around 90 on board Tuesday. One of them has scurvy while another two were hospitalised for tests. The ship has been stalled at sea for 19 days amid Interior Minister and League leader Matteo Salvini's closed ports policy. Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli offered coats guard ships to take the remaining migrants to Spain but the NGO has said it is too far to go. Open Arms says it would be better for the migrants to be transferred to Catania and from there fly to Madrid. Anti-migrant leader Salvini has blocked Italy's ports to NGO-run migrant rescue ships. He is appealing a Lazio court order that allowed the ship to enter Italian waters.