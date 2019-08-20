Signs of stagnation says ISTAT chief

Rome, August 20 - There are signs of stagnation in the Italian economy, ISTAT President Gian Carlo Blangiardo said Tuesday. "There are signals arriving from industrial production, rather than from GDP, that go in the direction of stagnation," he said. "There are others, linked for example to exports and even more to employment, at least in quantitative terms, that albeit not massive are at least positive". Blangiardo was speaking to ilsussidario.net. He added: "in general Italy's economic situation is difficult but it remains open to change". The Italian economy is emerging from a triple-dip recession.