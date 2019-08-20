Martedì 20 Agosto 2019 | 13:10

Bergamo
Italy bids farewell to Felice Gimondi

Agrigento
Open Arms situation explosive says prosecutor

Agrigento
Open Arms situation explosive says prosecutor

Milan
League, M5S tried to unite but country split - Savona

Rome
Tacit consent for organ donation OK'd

Rome
Conte 'rare pearl' Italy cannot lose - Di Maio

Lampedusa
Another 9 migrants offloaded from Open Arms

Rome
Signs of stagnation says ISTAT chief

Cagliari
Man killed in Sardinia

Lampedusa
Another 9 migrants offloaded from Open Arms

Lampedusa
Another 9 migrants offloaded from Open Arms

L'ANALISI
Bari, le prove sono finitemanca una identità definita

BariCrisi di governo
Bari, studenti Uniba: «la maratona Mentana si segue su maxischermo»

TarantoSequestrate dalla Guardia Costiera
Taranto, pesca di frodo: beccato con 20 chili di cetrioli di mare in auto

PotenzaOperazione della Gdf
Reddito di cittadinanza: due furbetti scoperti nel Potentino

FoggiaL'INGV
Manfredonia, piccola scossa di terremoto sul Gargano

LecceA Torre Lapillo
Lecce, turismo e prezzi: scoppia la polemica della frisella

BrindisiMaltrattamenti
Francavilla F.na, massacrava di botte i genitori per avere soldi per sigarette

BatL'opificio
Trani, l’ex segheria diventerà un centro commerciale

MateraLotta allo spaccio
Policoro, nasconde cocaina in auto: arrestato 37enne

Scontro frontale tra due auto tra Laterza e Ginosa: morto 40enne, 3 feriti

Monopoli, visitato in ospedale per «mal d'orecchi»: 17enne muore mentre fa la doccia

Fasano, sequestrati libri per oltre 1 mln di euro: messi in vendita da casa editrice fallita

È ufficiale: per la Cassazione Fabio Camilli è figlio di Domenico Modugno

Federica Pellegrini sceglie la Puglia per le vacanze: ecco gli scatti al mare

Rome

Crunch day for govt crisis as Conte set to address Senate

PM widely expected to go to Mattarella

Rome, August 20 - Tuesday is a crunch day for Italy's government crisis with Premier Giuseppe Conte addressing the Senate at 15:00 local before possibly resigning and officially opening the crisis. He would then go to President Sergio Mattarella who becomes the arbiter of the next step, with several possible scenarios on the horizon. Mattarella would open consultations with all the political parties and try to see if there is a majority in favour of going to elections or if there is one in favour of forming another government. A snap vote is the preferred option of League leader Matteo Salvini, who called time on the League's 14-month alliance with the 5-Star Movement (M5S) on August 8 and is riding high in the opinion polls. There is also a chance of the M5S forming an alternative government with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), despite longstanding hostility and a range of policy differences. There is even a chance of Salvini pulling back and reviving the alliance with the M5S, after a reshuffle, but that faces the opposition of M5S leader Luigi Di Maio who is angry at Salvini for pulling the plug on Italy's first all-populist government. And Conte may not decide to resign at all and instead wait for a possible no confidence vote from the League.

