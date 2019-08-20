Man killed in Sardinia

Cagliari, August 20 - A man was killed on his land in southern Sardinia on Monday night, police said Tuesday. Roberto Vinci, 48, was hit by gunshots as he was walking onto some of his property. Rushed to Cagliari's Brotzu Hospital in desperate condition, he died from his injuries soon after arriving there. A manhunt has been launched across the island. Vinci was said to have a criminal record. He was shot in the countryside at Genoni south of Cagliari. An autopsy has been ordered.