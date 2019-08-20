Martedì 20 Agosto 2019 | 13:08

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Bergamo
Italy bids farewell to Felice Gimondi

Italy bids farewell to Felice Gimondi

 
Agrigento
Open Arms situation explosive says prosecutor

Open Arms situation explosive says prosecutor

 
Agrigento
Open Arms situation explosive says prosecutor

Open Arms situation explosive says prosecutor

 
Milan
League, M5S tried to unite but country split - Savona

League, M5S tried to unite but country split - Savona

 
Rome
Tacit consent for organ donation OK'd

Tacit consent for organ donation OK'd

 
Rome
Conte 'rare pearl' Italy cannot lose - Di Maio

Conte 'rare pearl' Italy cannot lose - Di Maio

 
Lampedusa
Another 9 migrants offloaded from Open Arms

Another 9 migrants offloaded from Open Arms

 
Rome
Signs of stagnation says ISTAT chief

Signs of stagnation says ISTAT chief

 
Cagliari
Man killed in Sardinia

Man killed in Sardinia

 
Lampedusa
Another 9 migrants offloaded from Open Arms

Another 9 migrants offloaded from Open Arms

 
Lampedusa
Another 9 migrants offloaded from Open Arms

Another 9 migrants offloaded from Open Arms

 

Il Biancorosso

L'ANALISI
Bari, le prove sono finitemanca una identità definita

Bari, le prove sono finite manca una identità definita

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariCrisi di governo
Bari, studenti Uniba: «la maratona Mentana si segue su maxischermo»

Bari, studenti Uniba: «la maratona Mentana si segue su maxischermo»

 
TarantoSequestrate dalla Guardia Costiera
Taranto, pesca di frodo: beccato con 20 chili di cetrioli di mare in auto

Taranto, pesca di frodo: beccato con 20 chili di cetrioli di mare in auto

 
PotenzaOperazione della Gdf
Reddito di cittadinanza: due furbetti scoperti nel Potentino

Reddito di cittadinanza: due furbetti scoperti nel Potentino

 
FoggiaL'INGV
Manfredonia, piccola scossa di terremoto sul Gargano

Manfredonia, piccola scossa di terremoto sul Gargano

 
LecceA Torre Lapillo
Lecce, turismo e prezzi: scoppia la polemica della frisella

Lecce, turismo e prezzi salati: scoppia la polemica della frisella

 
BrindisiMaltrattamenti
Francavilla F.na, massacrava di botte i genitori per avere soldi per sigarette

Francavilla F.na, massacrava di botte i genitori per avere soldi per sigarette

 
BatL'opificio
Trani, l’ex segheria diventerà un centro commerciale

Trani, l’ex segheria diventerà un centro commerciale

 
MateraLotta allo spaccio
Policoro, nasconde cocaina in auto: arrestato 37enne

Policoro, nasconde cocaina in auto: arrestato 37enne

 

i più letti

Scontro frontale tra due auto tra Laterza e Ginosa: morto 40enne, 3 feriti

Puglia, domenica di sangue sulle strade: 4 morti a Laterza, Trinitapoli e Veglie

Monopoli, visitato in ospedale per «mal d'orecchi»: 17enne muore mentre fa la doccia

Monopoli, visitato in ospedale per «mal d'orecchi»: 17enne muore sotto la doccia

Fasano, sequestrati libri per oltre 1 mln di euro: messi in vendita da casa editrice fallita

Fasano, sequestrati libri per 1,3 mln: messi in vendita da casa editrice Schena fallita

È ufficiale: per la Cassazione Fabio Camilli è figlio di Domenico Modugno

È ufficiale: per la Cassazione Fabio Camilli è figlio di Domenico Modugno

Federica Pellegrini sceglie la Puglia per le vacanze: ecco gli scatti al mare

Federica Pellegrini sceglie la Puglia per le vacanze: ecco lo scatto al mare

Cagliari

Man killed in Sardinia

48-yr-old with criminal record shot on his land,manhunt launched

Man killed in Sardinia

Cagliari, August 20 - A man was killed on his land in southern Sardinia on Monday night, police said Tuesday. Roberto Vinci, 48, was hit by gunshots as he was walking onto some of his property. Rushed to Cagliari's Brotzu Hospital in desperate condition, he died from his injuries soon after arriving there. A manhunt has been launched across the island. Vinci was said to have a criminal record. He was shot in the countryside at Genoni south of Cagliari. An autopsy has been ordered.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati