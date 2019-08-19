Flames engulfing Lipari put out at dawn

M5S, PD ponder ahead of Conte speech
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Lipari
19 Agosto 2019
Lipari, August 19 - A vast fire broke out on Sunday evening on the Aeolian island of Lipari on Monte Sant'Angelo. The fire spread across the entire northern side of the mountain in the direction of Quattropani for about 10 hectares. The fire was extinguished at dawn on Monday and is the tenth this season on the island.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su