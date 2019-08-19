Escaped Thai pig caught on Florence street

M5S, PD ponder ahead of Conte speech
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Florence
19 Agosto 2019
Florence, August 19 - Florence police captured a 100-kilogram Thai pig that was wandering streets in the city's Isolotto neighbourhood on Monday. The pig had escaped from its pen by digging a hole under the fence while its owner was on holiday abroad. The officers led the pig back home by dropping apples for it to follow, then delivered it to the owner's son and fined the owner 160 euros for failure to contain an animal.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su