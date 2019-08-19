Killer of Chinese barista gives self up

Bologna, August 19 - The suspected killer of a female Chinese barista gave himself up Monday morning after more than 10 days on the run. Hicham Boukssid, a 34-year-old Moroccan national, handed himself in at a Carabinieri barracks in Reggio Emilia. He is suspected of stabbing to death 24-year-old Hui 'Stefania' Zhou in her family's bar on the outskirts of the Emilian city on August 8. She died immediately. Prosecutors said the motive was "femicide" and that Boukssid murdered Hui because she would not respond to his advances. Police said Boukssid would now be charged with the murder. He has been arrested, they said. The bar run by the Chinese family was called the Moulin Rouge and situated in Via XX Settembre. The alleged murderer hid out in a wooded part of northeastern Reggio Emilia for 10 days, he told police. He has told police where he buried the murder weapon.