Venice issues 100th urban DASPO ban

Venice
19 Agosto 2019
Venice, August 19 - Venice on Monday issued its 100th soccer-style DASPO ban from entering the lagoon city since the inception of the penalty on June 19. The recipient was a 32-year-old Romanian woman collecting money near the Rialto Bridge for a non-existent disabled children's centre. She was also fined 350 euros.
