Lunedì 19 Agosto 2019 | 19:48

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
M5S, PD ponder ahead of Conte speech

M5S, PD ponder ahead of Conte speech

 
Vatican City
Humanitarian women sign of God's compassion tweets pope

Humanitarian women sign of God's compassion tweets pope

 
Florence
Escaped Thai pig caught on Florence street

Escaped Thai pig caught on Florence street

 
Pavia
18-yr-old arrested for Vigevano post office robbery

18-yr-old arrested for Vigevano post office robbery

 
Lipari
Flames engulfing Lipari put out at dawn

Flames engulfing Lipari put out at dawn

 
Milan
Black sexton racially attacked near Milan

Black sexton racially attacked near Milan

 
Venice
Venice issues 100th urban DASPO ban

Venice issues 100th urban DASPO ban

 
Bologna
Killer of Chinese barista gives self up

Killer of Chinese barista gives self up

 
Rome
Soccer: Balotelli joins Brescia

Soccer: Balotelli joins Brescia

 
Rome
Soccer: Balotelli joins Brescia

Soccer: Balotelli joins Brescia

 
Rome
M5S, PD ponder ahead of Conte speech

M5S, PD ponder ahead of Conte speech

 

Il Biancorosso

Coppa Italia
Bari perde ad Avellino 1-0, sfiorato gol alla fine

Bari perde ad Avellino 1-0, sfiorato gol alla fine

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoLa protesta
Poste Taranto, Cgil: un mese di sciopero servizi aggiuntivi

Poste Taranto, Cgil: un mese di sciopero servizi aggiuntivi

 
LecceMalendugno
Torre dell'Orso, si tuffa dalla falesia e finisce sugli scogli: grave 16enne

Torre dell'Orso, si tuffa e batte la testa sugli scogli: grave 16enne

 
MateraDopo il rogo
Bernalda, 14 braccianti in nero dormivano nella «Felandina»

Bernalda, 14 braccianti in nero dormivano nella «Felandina»

 
PotenzaIl caso
Riforma poli museali, la Basilicata è contraria a «sposare» la Puglia

Riforma poli museali, la Basilicata è contraria a «sposare» la Puglia

 
BariIl restyling
Bari, telecamere e luci led per la pineta di San Francesco: ottobre i lavori

Bari, telecamere e luci led per la pineta di San Francesco: ottobre i lavori

 
BatIl caso
Barletta appestata da puzza nauseante: cittadini costretti a chiudersi in casa

Barletta, puzza ammorba la città, cittadini si chiudono in casa. Sindaco: sono criminali

 
FoggiaGiovani e la musica
La leggenda del pianista di Apricena: dalla Puglia a Morricone e alla Tv

La leggenda del pianista di Apricena: dalla Puglia a Morricone e alla Tv

 
BrindisiAtti vandalici
Ceglie Messapica, vandali al castello: 3 turisti minorenni denunciati

Ceglie Messapica, vandali al castello: 3 turisti minorenni denunciati

 

i più letti

Scontro frontale tra due auto tra Laterza e Ginosa: morto 40enne, 3 feriti

Puglia, domenica di sangue sulle strade: 4 morti a Laterza, Trinitapoli e Veglie

Bari, dipendente negozio alimentari prende a sprangate cliente dopo lite: arrestato

Bari, dipendente negozio alimentari prende a sprangate cliente dopo lite: arrestato

Metaponto, donna annega mentre fa il bagno: forse un malore

Metaponto, donna annega mentre fa il bagno: grave la figlia di 6 anni

Foggia, gemellini prematuri, uno «scambiato» per femmina: problemi all'anagrafe

Foggia, gemellini prematuri, uno «scambiato» per femmina: problemi all'anagrafe

Gallipoli, attracca al porto lo yacht dell’emiro del Qatar

Gallipoli, attracca al porto lo yacht dell’emiro del Qatar

Rome

Soccer: Balotelli joins Brescia

29-year-old signs three-year deal

Soccer: Balotelli joins Brescia

Rome, August 19 - Mario Balotelli has returned to Italy to sign a three-year contract with promoted Serie A side Brescia, his hometown club, the Rondinelle said at the weekend. The Lombard club, who returned to the top flight after winning the Serie B championship last season, beat off competition from Fiorentina, Verona and Brazilian side Flamengo to secure the striker's services. Balotelli, who thanked Flamengo for its interest in him, was presented later Monday and said: "I have zero fear of failing, it seems that you asking the questions are more scared than me". The 29-year-old Italo-Ghanaian was a free agent after his contract with French side Marseille expired. Before that he had a mostly successful two-and-a-half year stint with Nice. The former Inter, Manchester City, Liverpool and AC Milan striker is highly talented but he is also widely considered not to have made the most of his natural gifts due to his temperamental character. He has frequently had strained relationships with coaches during his career and been involved in a series of bizarre off-field incidents. He ended a four-year hiatus from the national team when he was called up by Italy coach Roberto Mancini for some friendly matches and a UEFA Nations League match against Poland last year, but he has not featured for the Azzurri since. Addressing the press conference, Balotelli said "I had already met (Brescia owner and chairman Massimo) Cellino when I was in England. Speaking with Cellino at his side, Balotelli said "it was not so hard to decide to come to Brescia: this is my city, I can give a lot here". As for his relations with Mancini, Balotelli said the Azzurri coach called him on his birthday. And as for racism in Italy, which he experienced many times in the past, Balotelli said "I hope it isn't like years ago any more".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati