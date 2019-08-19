Black sexton racially attacked near Milan

Milan, August 19 - A Burundian-Italian sexton was the target of a racist attack at Gallarate north of Milan on Sunday, local media reported Monday. Deodatus Nduwimana, sexton at the basilica of Santa Maria Assunta for almost 20 years, told Varesenews he was "pushed and shoved" by a man who had been verbally abusing him for some time, leaving him with a sprained shoulder. "I fear for my life. This person is always in the piazza, he's a good for nothing and he's singled me out," he said.