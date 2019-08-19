Train inspector attacked after two breakdowns

Genoa, August 19 - The inspector on an Intercity train from Livorno to Milan was allegedly attacked by a passenger after the train broke down twice and then stopped again after another passenger pulled the emergency brake on Monday. The Austrian passenger, on the train with his family, allegedly assaulted the inspector at Arquata Scrivia, where the locomotive stopped after another another passenger pulled the brake after the train had broken down. The engine had already been changed at Genova Pontedecimo. The Austrian man allegedly slapped the inspector and spat at him. Railway police and a medical team went to the scene of the alleged assault. They identified the alleged aggressor. Meanwhile passengers were given free refreshments. The train moved off again after accumulating a delay of over three hours.