French tourist's body being extracted from Cilento ravine

San Giovanni a Piro, August 19 - An operation began at dawn on Monday to recover the body of the young French tourist Simon Gautier in the Cilento area. The corpse of the 27-year-old was found on Sunday evening near Belvedere di Ciolandrea in the San Giovanni a Piro municipality of Salerno in a deep ravine, making the operation difficult. Gautier had called for help on August 9 saying he had fallen off a cliff and broken both legs but was unable to provide a location.