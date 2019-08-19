British toddler serious after 6m fall from agriturismo

Train inspector attacked after two breakdowns
19 Agosto 2019
Florence, August 19 - A two-year-old British boy is in serious condition in hospital after falling more than six metres from the window of an agriturismo in Tuscany Monday. The agriturismo was at Montespertoli in the province of Florence. According to a police reconstruction, the toddler went into his five-year-old sister's room while his parents were in their room and climbed onto a bed near the window before toppling through the mosquito netting. He was rushed via heli-ambulance to Florence's Meyer Children's Hospital. Doctors said his condition was serious, in intensive care.
