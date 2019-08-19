Train inspector attacked after two breakdowns
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Potenza, il treno parte e lui resta a bordo: papà "abbandona" figlia a terra
Tempo libero, maglia nera per la Basilicata: in fondo alla classifica Matera e Potenza
i più letti
Genoa
19 Agosto 2019
Genoa, August 19 - The inspector on an Intercity train from Livorno to Milan was allegedly attacked by a passenger after the train broke down twice on Monday. The passenger allegedly assaulted the inspector at Arquata Scrivia, where the locomotive had broken down. The engine had already been changed at Genova Pontedecimo. Railway police and a medical team went to the scene of the alleged assault.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su