Italy and Spain must make sure migrants land - Open Arms

Rome, August 19 - Spanish migrant rescue NGO ship Open Arms said Monday that if a deal had "really" been reached between Italy and Spain, the two countries should make sure the 130 or so migrants aboard can land in a safe port, at Majorca. "If an accord has really been found, it is indispensable that Italy and Spain assume the responsibility of guaranteeing, by placing at our disposal all the necessary means, that these persons can finally disembark in a safe port," it said. Meanwhile 24 minors who landed at Lampedusa are set to be taken to Porto Empedocle in Sicily. They will then be taken to various reception centres. Spain on Sunday offered a safe port to the Open Arms which has been stalled at sea for over two weeks, but the NGO said even sailing to the nearest port of Majorca would be to far because of the "desperate" conditions of the migrants. "These people must disembark immediately", said the Open Arms, which is standing off the Italian island of Lampedusa but has been barred from landing by Interior Minister Matteo Salvini. France has offered to take 40 migrants while others will go to Spain, Germany, Portugal, Luxembourg and Romania. Salvini said the ship should accept Spain's landing offer, saying "Madrid has opened its ports, if you stick it out you win. "Refusing Spain is unacceptable". The anti-migrant League leader also denied reports that the migrant's health conditions were critical, saying "there is no health emergency on board". Salvini has filed an appeal with the Council of State, Italy's highest administrative court, against a decision by the regional administrative court of Lazio to let the ship into Italian waters. A verdict is expected later today. Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli meanwhile said the Open Arms "can't refsue Spain's offer, our Coast Guard will accompany them".