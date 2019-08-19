Fly migrants from Catania to Madrid says Open Arms

Lampedusa, August 19 - Spanish migrant rescue NGO Open Arms on Monday suggested flying the 130 migrants aboard its rescue ship off Lampedusa from Catania to Madrid. "To give the rescued migrants dignity they could transfer them to Catania and from there take them to Madrid by plane," said Open Arms President Riccardo Gatti. Gatti was speaking to journalists in the port of Lampedusa. "Hiring a Boeing for 200 people comes to 240 euros per passenger," he said. "The Acquarius solution, last year, for a coast guard ship cost 250,000 euros while the expenditure for the other ship was not even known". Open Arms earlier said Italy and Spain should respect a reported deal and take the migrants to the safe port of Majorca.