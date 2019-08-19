Soccer: Balotelli joins Brescia

Rome, August 19 - Mario Balotelli has returned to Italy to sign a three-year contract with promoted Serie A side Brescia, his hometown club, the Rondinelle said at the weekend. The Lombard club, who returned to the top flight after winning the Serie B championship last season, beat off competition from Fiorentina, Verona and Brazilian side Flamengo to secure the striker's services. Balotelli, who thanked Flamengo for its interest in him, will be presented later today. The 29-year-old Italo-Ghanaian was a free agent after his contract with French side Marseille expired. Before that he had a mostly successful two-and-a-half year stint with Nice. The former Inter, Manchester City, Liverpool and AC Milan striker is highly talented but he is also widely considered not to have made the most of his natural gifts due to his temperamental character. He has frequently had strained relationships with coaches during his career and been involved in a series of bizarre off-field incidents. He ended a four-year hiatus from the national team when he was called up by Italy coach Roberto Mancini for some friendly matches and a UEFA Nations League match against Poland last year, but he has not featured for the Azzurri since.