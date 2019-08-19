Climber falls to death in northern Italy

Milan, August 19 - A 38-year-old climber from Cantù near Como died in a fall in northern Italy on Monday. The man, who has not been named, fell over 100 metres on the via Cassin trail in Valle Camonica near Brescia. He was on a team with two other climbers when he slipped on wet terrain, sources said. The victim's body was recovered using a helicopter. He died on impact, medical sources said. An autopsy has been ordered.