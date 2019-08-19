Lunedì 19 Agosto 2019 | 14:23

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Genoa
Train inspector attacked after two breakdowns

Train inspector attacked after two breakdowns

 
Florence
British toddler serious after 6m fall from agriturismo

British toddler serious after 6m fall from agriturismo

 
Salerno
French hiker's body found, row over rescue effort

French hiker's body found, row over rescue effort

 
Genoa
Train inspector attacked after two breakdowns

Train inspector attacked after two breakdowns

 
Lampedusa
Fly migrants from Catania to Madrid says Open Arms

Fly migrants from Catania to Madrid says Open Arms

 
Rome
Soccer: Balotelli joins Brescia

Soccer: Balotelli joins Brescia

 
Milan
Climber falls to death in northern Italy

Climber falls to death in northern Italy

 
Rome
Italy and Spain must make sure migrants land - Open Arms

Italy and Spain must make sure migrants land - Open Arms

 
Rome
Italy and Spain must make sure migrants land - Open Arms

Italy and Spain must make sure migrants land - Open Arms

 
Rome
Salvini 'unreliable' - M5S, PD-M5S govt cheat - League head

Salvini 'unreliable' - M5S, PD-M5S govt cheat - League head

 
ROMA
Trump conferma interesse per acquisto Groenlandia

Trump conferma interesse per acquisto Groenlandia

 

Il Biancorosso

Coppa Italia
Bari perde ad Avellino 1-0, sfiorato gol alla fine

Bari perde ad Avellino 1-0, sfiorato gol alla fine

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Leccea Melpignano
Gué Pequeno alla Notte della Taranta: «La pizzica come il rap è musica pop»

Gué Pequeno alla Notte della Taranta: «La pizzica come il rap è musica pop»

 
FoggiaGiovani e la musica
La leggenda del pianista di Apricena: dalla Puglia a Morricone e alla Tv

La leggenda del pianista di Apricena: dalla Puglia a Morricone e alla Tv

 
PhotoNewsL'avvistamento
La danza dei capodogli nel Golfo di Taranto: è il quarto avvistamento in un anno

La danza dei capodogli nel Golfo di Taranto: è il quarto avvistamento in un anno

 
PotenzaLa storia a lieto fine
Potenza, il treno parte e lui resta a bordo: papà "abbandona" figlia a terra

Potenza, il treno parte e lui resta a bordo: papà "abbandona" figlia a terra

 
Bariviabilità
L'allarme dell'ass. Giannini: «Bari rischia di perdere i fondi per la 16»

L'allarme dell'ass. Giannini: «Bari rischia di perdere i fondi per la 16»

 
BatIl furto
Barletta, ruba monete dalla cassetta delle offerte: arrestato

Barletta, ruba monete in chiesa dalla cassetta delle offerte: arrestato

 
MateraI dati del Sole 24 ore
Tempo libero, maglia nera per la Basilicata: in fondo alla classifica Matera e Potenza

Tempo libero, maglia nera per la Basilicata: in fondo alla classifica Matera e Potenza

 
BrindisiAtti vandalici
Ceglie Messapica, vandali al castello: 3 turisti minorenni denunciati

Ceglie Messapica, vandali al castello: 3 turisti minorenni denunciati

 

i più letti

Scontro frontale tra due auto tra Laterza e Ginosa: morto 40enne, 3 feriti

Puglia, domenica di sangue sulle strade: 4 morti a Laterza, Trinitapoli e Veglie

Bari, dipendente negozio alimentari prende a sprangate cliente dopo lite: arrestato

Bari, dipendente negozio alimentari prende a sprangate cliente dopo lite: arrestato

Metaponto, donna annega mentre fa il bagno: forse un malore

Metaponto, donna annega mentre fa il bagno: grave la figlia di 6 anni

Foggia, gemellini prematuri, uno «scambiato» per femmina: problemi all'anagrafe

Foggia, gemellini prematuri, uno «scambiato» per femmina: problemi all'anagrafe

Gallipoli, attracca al porto lo yacht dell’emiro del Qatar

Gallipoli, attracca al porto lo yacht dell’emiro del Qatar

Rome

Italy and Spain must make sure migrants land - Open Arms

In safe port at Majorca

Italy and Spain must make sure migrants land - Open Arms

Rome, August 19 - Spanish migrant rescue NGO ship Open Arms said Monday that if a deal had "really" been reached between Italy and Spain, the two countries should make sure the 130 or so migrants aboard can land in a safe port, at Majorca. "If an accord has really been found, it is indispensable that Italy and Spain assume the responsibility of guaranteeing, by placing at our disposal all the necessary means, that these persons can finally disembark in a safe port," it said. Spain on Sunday offered a safe port to the Open Arms which has been stalled at sea for over two weeks, but the NGO said even sailing to the nearest port of Majorca would be to far because of the "desperate" conditions of the migrants. "These people must disembark immediately", said the Open Arms, which is standing off the Italian island of Lampedusa but has been barred from landing by Interior Minister Matteo Salvini. France has offered to take 40 migrants while others will go to Spain, Germany, Portugal, Luxembourg and Romania. Salvini said the ship should accept Spain's landing offer, saying "Madrid has opened its ports, if you stick it out you win. "Refusing Spain is unacceptable". The anti-migrant League leader also denied reports that the migrant's health conditions were critical, saying "there is no health emergency on board". Salvini has filed an appeal with the Council of State, Italy's highest administrative court, against a decision by the regional administrative court of Lazio to let the ship into Italian waters. A verdict is expected later today. Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli meanwhile said the Open Arms "can't refsue Spain's offer, our Coast Guard will accompany them".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati