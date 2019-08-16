Pregnant woman fined after taking bus in labour

>>>ANSA/ Salvini offering Di Maio PM's job 'fake news' says M5S
Naples
16 Agosto 2019
Naples, August 16 - A woman was fined 71 euros after going into labour in the street and taking the boss to a Naples hospital earlier this week. The transport company apologised for its "over zealous" inspector and wished the woman and her baby well.
