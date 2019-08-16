Ask Madonna for merciful faith tweets pope

>>>ANSA/ Salvini offering Di Maio PM's job 'fake news' says M5S
Vatican City
16 Agosto 2019
Vatican City, August 16 - Pope Francis tweeted Friday "we ask the Madonna who guards and sustains us; that we may have a strong, joyful and merciful faith; that she help us to be saints, to meet with her, one day, in Paradise".
