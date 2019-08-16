Sabato 17 Agosto 2019 | 00:03

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
>>>ANSA/ Salvini offering Di Maio PM's job 'fake news' says M5S

>>>ANSA/ Salvini offering Di Maio PM's job 'fake news' says M5S

 
Naples
Pregnant woman fined after taking bus in labour

Pregnant woman fined after taking bus in labour

 
Rome
Salvini offering Di Maio PM's job 'fake news' says M5S

Salvini offering Di Maio PM's job 'fake news' says M5S

 
Vatican City
Ask Madonna for merciful faith tweets pope

Ask Madonna for merciful faith tweets pope

 
Lampedusa
Open Arms migrants go to toilet where they eat -doctor

Open Arms migrants go to toilet where they eat -doctor

 
Rome
League already voted MP cut, PD no - Salvini

League already voted MP cut, PD no - Salvini

 
Oristano
Farmer crushed to death by tractor

Farmer crushed to death by tractor

 
Ancona
Man held woman captive for over 7 yrs

Man held woman captive for over 7 yrs

 
Rome
Toti presents Cambiamo, says will be at next election

Toti presents Cambiamo, says will be at next election

 
Rome
Salvini offering Di Maio PM's job 'fake news' says M5S

Salvini offering Di Maio PM's job 'fake news' says M5S

 
Rome
Di Maio premier 'fake news' says M5S (8)

Di Maio premier 'fake news' says M5S (8)

 

GDM.TV

Il Biancorosso

Sport
Bari calcio, boom per gli abbonamenti: superati i 5mila tesserati

Bari calcio, boom abbonamenti: superati i 5mila tesserati

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariNella serata del 16 agosto
Polignano a Mare: auto in fiamme sulla SS 16

Polignano a Mare: auto in fiamme sulla SS 16

 
LecceSigilli nel Salento
Discoteca non autorizzata a Vernole: sequestrata parte di un'area camper

Discoteca non autorizzata a Vernole: sequestrata parte di un'area camper

 
TarantoIl caso
Taranto, litiga con la moglie incinta e aggredisce agenti: arrestato

Taranto, litiga con la moglie incinta e aggredisce agenti: arrestato

 
BatDenunciata una terza persona
Barletta, finge di vendere bibite, in realtà spaccia cocaina: arrestato con la moglie

Barletta, finge di vendere bibite, in realtà spaccia cocaina: arrestato con la moglie

 
PotenzaAll'ospedale San Carlo
Cc morto nel Potentino dopo incidente stradale, donati gli organi

Cc morto nel Potentino dopo incidente stradale, donati gli organi

 
BrindisiL'episodio
Brindisi, distrugge un'auto parcheggiata a martellate: arrestata 37enne

Brindisi, distrugge un'auto parcheggiata a martellate: arrestata 37enne

 
PhotoNewsGli scatti
Policoro, Benny Pilato festeggia sul palco con Jovanotti la medaglia d'argento

Policoro, Benny Pilato festeggia sul palco con Jovanotti la medaglia d'argento

 
FoggiaL'operazione della polizia
Caporalato a San Severo, sequestrati 3 mezzi per trasporto braccianti

Caporalato a San Severo, sequestrati 3 mezzi per trasporto braccianti

 

i più letti

Salento, bimba di un anno ha malore in spiaggia: è grave

Salento, morta la bimba di un anno dopo il malore in spiaggia: donati gli organi

Taranto, folla alla messa per Nadia Toffa, il vescovo: «Infondeva serenità»

Taranto, folla alla messa per Nadia Toffa, il vescovo: «Infondeva serenità»

Bari, bimba in terapia intensiva: si sospetta caso di Seu

Bari, bimba di 2 anni ricoverata in terapia intensiva: si tratta di un caso di Seu

Carlo Verdone parla salentino: l'imitazione del fan è virale

Carlo Verdone parla salentino: l'imitazione del fan è virale

Intossicati nelle vigne di Turi, 20 braccianti al pronto soccorso

Intossicati nelle vigne di Turi, 20 braccianti al pronto soccorso

Lampedusa

Open Arms migrants go to toilet where they eat -doctor

Spanish NGO appeals for all migrants to land at Lampedusa

Open Arms migrants go to toilet where they eat -doctor

Lampedusa, August 16 - Migrants aboard the Spanish NGO rescue ship Open Arms are going to the toilet near where they are eating because of overcrowding aboard the vessel, according to a doctor's report seen by ANSA - though Interior Minister Matteo Salvini called reports of a medical emergency aboard "fake". "The general situation sees very poor sanitary and hygienic conditions: spaces unfit to hold such a huge number of people," said the report on the 140 odd migrants picked up off Libya two weeks ago, compiled by Doctor Katia Valeria Di Natale and nurse Daniele Maestrini, members of the Cisom staff. "The rescued migrants are living piled on top of each other, there is no possibility of walking, there are only two chemical toilets and often the migrants are forced to meet their physiological needs in the same space where they sleep and eat". Asked about the reported medical emergency, Salvini said the reports were "made up". "This is the latest stitch-up from the NGOs, I'm not giving up," he said. Another four migrants landed from the Open Arms for medical treatment on the Italian island of Lampedusa overnight, the Spanish NGO said Friday. It said all 140 or so migrants aboard the ship - down from about 150 initially - must be allowed to disembark. "All the persons on board must be allowed to land urgently," the NGO said. "Humanity imposes it". On Thursday evening another nine migrants were allowed off the ship. They were moved to the hotspot on the island. Interior Minister and anti-migrant League leader Salvini is not allowing the migrants to land due to his closed ports policy in spite of a Lazio court order to let them in, which he has appealed. A doctor on the island said Friday that those who have landed were in relatively good condition.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati