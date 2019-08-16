League already voted MP cut, PD no - Salvini
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Monopoli, dopo il concerto il direttore d'orchestra balla sul palco «YMCA»
Barletta, finge di vendere bibite, in realtà spaccia cocaina: arrestato con la moglie
Caporalato a San Severo, sequestrati 3 mezzi per trasporto braccianti
i più letti
Rome
16 Agosto 2019
Rome, August 16 - The League, unlike the Democratic Party (PD), has already voted for the reduction of Italy's MPs and Senators from 945 to 600, a flagship policy move of the 5-Star Movement (M5S), League leader Matteo Salvini said Friday. He said cutting the MP numbers by 345 would save about half a billion euros. By contrast, he said, the League's "serious and brave" policy of closing Italy's ports to NGO migrant rescue ships had brought savings of two billion euros.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su