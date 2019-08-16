Venerdì 16 Agosto 2019 | 17:50

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
League already voted MP cut, PD no - Salvini

League already voted MP cut, PD no - Salvini

 
Oristano
Farmer crushed to death by tractor

Farmer crushed to death by tractor

 
Ancona
Man held woman captive for over 7 yrs

Man held woman captive for over 7 yrs

 
Rome
Toti presents Cambiamo, says will be at next election

Toti presents Cambiamo, says will be at next election

 
Rome
Salvini offering Di Maio PM's job 'fake news' says M5S

Salvini offering Di Maio PM's job 'fake news' says M5S

 
Rome
Di Maio premier 'fake news' says M5S (8)

Di Maio premier 'fake news' says M5S (8)

 
Milan
New gravitational wave signal detected

New gravitational wave signal detected

 
Genoa
10 trains cancelled in Liguria after staff shortages

10 trains cancelled in Liguria after staff shortages

 
Rome
German-style PD-M5S written govt accord needed says Delrio

German-style PD-M5S written govt accord needed says Delrio

 
Rome
See what M5S does, anything can happen - Renzi

See what M5S does, anything can happen - Renzi

 
Rome
RAI chief tells editors to keep balance in govt crisis

RAI chief tells editors to keep balance in govt crisis

 

Il Biancorosso

Sport
Bari calcio, boom per gli abbonamenti: superati i 5mila tesserati

Bari calcio, boom abbonamenti: superati i 5mila tesserati

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariSiparietto esilarante
Monopoli, dopo il concerto il direttore d'orchestra balla sul palco «YMCA»

Monopoli, dopo il concerto il direttore d'orchestra balla sul palco «YMCA»

 
TarantoIl caso
Taranto, litiga con la moglie incinta e aggredisce agenti: arrestato

Taranto, litiga con la moglie incinta e aggredisce agenti: arrestato

 
LecceNel Salento
Torrepaduli, Emiliano balla la taranta con 63 bambini e Geppi Cucciari

Torrepaduli, Emiliano balla la taranta con 63 bambini e Geppi Cucciari

 
BatDenunciata una terza persona
Barletta, finge di vendere bibite, in realtà spaccia cocaina: arrestato con la moglie

Barletta, finge di vendere bibite, in realtà spaccia cocaina: arrestato con la moglie

 
PotenzaAll'ospedale San Carlo
Cc morto nel Potentino dopo incidente stradale, donati gli organi

Cc morto nel Potentino dopo incidente stradale, donati gli organi

 
BrindisiL'episodio
Brindisi, distrugge un'auto parcheggiata a martellate: arrestata 37enne

Brindisi, distrugge un'auto parcheggiata a martellate: arrestata 37enne

 
PhotoNewsGli scatti
Policoro, Benny Pilato festeggia sul palco con Jovanotti la medaglia d'argento

Policoro, Benny Pilato festeggia sul palco con Jovanotti la medaglia d'argento

 
FoggiaL'operazione della polizia
Caporalato a San Severo, sequestrati 3 mezzi per trasporto braccianti

Caporalato a San Severo, sequestrati 3 mezzi per trasporto braccianti

 

i più letti

Salento, bimba di un anno ha malore in spiaggia: è grave

Salento, morta la bimba di un anno dopo il malore in spiaggia

Taranto, folla alla messa per Nadia Toffa, il vescovo: «Infondeva serenità»

Taranto, folla alla messa per Nadia Toffa, il vescovo: «Infondeva serenità»

Intossicati nelle vigne di Turi, 20 braccianti al pronto soccorso

Intossicati nelle vigne di Turi, 20 braccianti al pronto soccorso

Carlo Verdone parla salentino: l'imitazione del fan è virale

Carlo Verdone parla salentino: l'imitazione del fan è virale

Bari, bimba in terapia intensiva: si sospetta caso di Seu

Bari, bimba di 2 anni ricoverata in terapia intensiva: si tratta di un caso di Seu

Rome

Di Maio premier 'fake news' says M5S (8)

Deny PD rumours of Salvini offer

Di Maio premier 'fake news' says M5S (8)

Rome, August 16 - The notion of League leader and Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini trying to heal a government rift by offering the premiership to 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader and Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio is "fake news", the M5S said Friday. The idea started circulating in centre-left opposition Democratic Party (PD) circles and was picked up by several news outlets. "What some press organs are reporting is totally false," the M5S said in a statement. "Furthermore, none of the dailies contacted official M5S sources with the aim of verifying this clamorous fake news. "They fell into someone's trap, but we're used to that by now. "We're not interested in posts, we're not interested in palace games". The M5S reiterated that cutting the number of Italy's MPs and Senators by 345 was "important" to them. Salvini triggered a government crisis by saying the alliance with the M5S was over after a dramatic split in votes on a rail link with France, and his League tabled a no confidence vote in Premier Giuseppe Conte.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati