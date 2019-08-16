New gravitational wave signal detected

League already voted MP cut, PD no - Salvini
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Monopoli, dopo il concerto il direttore d'orchestra balla sul palco «YMCA»
Barletta, finge di vendere bibite, in realtà spaccia cocaina: arrestato con la moglie
Caporalato a San Severo, sequestrati 3 mezzi per trasporto braccianti
i più letti
Milan
16 Agosto 2019
Milan, August 16 - A new signal from a gravitational wave was detected Wednesday night and could be the most important yet, National Nuclear Physics Institute (INFN) scientist Giovanni Prodi said Friday. The signal could be evidence of a neutron star being swallowed up in a single gulp by a black hole, he said. It would be the first such evidence of a similar cosmic phenomenon, Prodi said. Months of analysis of the readings from the three LIGO-Virgo detection systems will be needed, he said. INFN scientists celebrated in October 2017 when the Nobel Prize in physics went to the "LIGO-Virgo detector collaboration" that discovered gravitational waves. The LIGO-Virgo collaboration involved 1,500 physicists from over 20 countries around the world, including at least 200 Italian scientists. Italian scientists were the driving force of the Virgo detector.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su