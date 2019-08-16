New gravitational wave signal detected

Milan, August 16 - A new signal from a gravitational wave was detected Wednesday night and could be the most important yet, National Nuclear Physics Institute (INFN) scientist Giovanni Prodi said Friday. The signal could be evidence of a neutron star being swallowed up in a single gulp by a black hole, he said. It would be the first such evidence of a similar cosmic phenomenon, Prodi said. Months of analysis of the readings from the three LIGO-Virgo detection systems will be needed, he said. INFN scientists celebrated in October 2017 when the Nobel Prize in physics went to the "LIGO-Virgo detector collaboration" that discovered gravitational waves. The LIGO-Virgo collaboration involved 1,500 physicists from over 20 countries around the world, including at least 200 Italian scientists. Italian scientists were the driving force of the Virgo detector.