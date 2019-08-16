See what M5S does, anything can happen - Renzi

League already voted MP cut, PD no - Salvini
Rome, August 16 - Former Democratic Party (PD) leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi said Friday the PD should wait and see what the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) does after former M5S partner and League leader Matteo Salvini "offered (M5S leader Luigi) Di Maio everything" after allegedly becoming "really scared" of the government crisis he triggered. "Everything is great and also absurd," said Renzi on Facebook. "I've never seen a (government) crisis managed like this. If it weren't a serious thing it would be laughable! "Salvini feels his post slipping away and realises that only with power can he still have a (brief) future. The captain is really scared. And so he offers everything to Di Maio. Scenarios that put the soccer transfer market in the shade. "Now we'll see what the M5S will do: anything can really happen. "We have only one lodestar: respecting the institutions. Only that".
