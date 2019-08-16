RAI chief tells editors to keep balance in govt crisis

League already voted MP cut, PD no - Salvini
Rome
16 Agosto 2019
Rome, August 16 - RAI CEO Fabrizio Salini on Friday wrote to news chiefs and editors reminding them to show "balance, transparency, objectivity and impartiality in all kinds of programmes" during the current government crisis. Salini attached to his letter a statement from media watchdog AGCOM on the respect of pluralism in pre-election periods. Salini urged his editors to show "the maximum rigour" in applying these principles. Leftwing and centre-left parties have accused the State broadcaster of giving too much coverage to former government partners the 5-Star Movement (M5S) and League recently. RAI has denied the charges.
