Rome
League already voted MP cut, PD no - Salvini

Oristano
Farmer crushed to death by tractor

Ancona
Man held woman captive for over 7 yrs

Rome
Toti presents Cambiamo, says will be at next election

Rome
Salvini offering Di Maio PM's job 'fake news' says M5S

Rome
Di Maio premier 'fake news' says M5S (8)

Milan
New gravitational wave signal detected

Genoa
10 trains cancelled in Liguria after staff shortages

Rome
German-style PD-M5S written govt accord needed says Delrio

Rome
See what M5S does, anything can happen - Renzi

Rome
RAI chief tells editors to keep balance in govt crisis

Sport
Bari calcio, boom per gli abbonamenti: superati i 5mila tesserati

BariSiparietto esilarante
Monopoli, dopo il concerto il direttore d'orchestra balla sul palco «YMCA»

TarantoIl caso
Taranto, litiga con la moglie incinta e aggredisce agenti: arrestato

LecceNel Salento
Torrepaduli, Emiliano balla la taranta con 63 bambini e Geppi Cucciari

BatDenunciata una terza persona
Barletta, finge di vendere bibite, in realtà spaccia cocaina: arrestato con la moglie

PotenzaAll'ospedale San Carlo
Cc morto nel Potentino dopo incidente stradale, donati gli organi

BrindisiL'episodio
Brindisi, distrugge un'auto parcheggiata a martellate: arrestata 37enne

PhotoNewsGli scatti
Policoro, Benny Pilato festeggia sul palco con Jovanotti la medaglia d'argento

FoggiaL'operazione della polizia
Caporalato a San Severo, sequestrati 3 mezzi per trasporto braccianti

Venice

Battaglia, Tintoretto, Pombo star at shows nationwide

Marble floors on display at Siena Cathedral

Battaglia, Tintoretto, Pombo star at shows nationwide

(by Marzia Apice) Venice, August 16 - Contemporary art is at the center of a number of shows this weekend. Letizia Battaglia, Spain's Jorge Pombo paying homage to Tintoretto, Giuseppe Uncini and Andrea Chisesi are among the protagonists of exhibits nationwide. VENICE - "Fotografia come scelta di vita" (Photography as a way of life) closing on August 18 at the Casa dei Tre Oci is an exhibit dedicated to Letizia Battaglia. On display are 300 photos, many of which have never been shown to the public. Social and political issues are at the center of Battaglia's photography as well as her talent in avoiding commonplaces and in offering a glimpse into a person's life. Another exhibit - "Tintoretto - Pombo. Maternità e Passione" (Tintoretto-Pombo. Maternity and Passion) - displays the art of Spanish painter Jorge Pombo who pays a universal homage to femininity, to women as mothers, creatures and creators - a figure that finds its archetype in the Virgin Mary. Pombo's paintings, revisiting seven masterpieces of the Venetian Renaissance master depicting Mary, are displayed alongside Tintoretto's originals. SIENA - The Cathedral of Siena from August 18 until October 27 will unveil its magnificent marble floor representing 500 years of artistic expression as part of a new tour to visit the cathedral. TERMOLI (Cb) - The show "Giuseppe Uncini/Termoli 2019" was inaugurated on August 2 at MACTE - Termoli's Museum of Contemporary Art - the first exhibition of the 2019-2020 period organized at the new museum in the Molise region. The show features 11 artworks by the Marche artist, including sculptures dedicated to the cycles 'Spaces-iron' and 'Spaces-cement' and original sculptures in ceramic and steel from the start of the 2000s. CASERTA - "Saligia" is the title of a show dedicated to Andrea Chisesi scheduled at the Reggia in Caserta until August 20. The title is an acronym for the seven capital vices, which the artists represents in over 60 masterworks, including many that are site-specific, which were made with his "fusions" technique mixing contemporary and classical art. CISTERNINO (Br) - Eight artists dialogue on the concept of nature in the exhibit "Naturalia", which will close on August 19 at the M.A.A.A.C. - Museo Area Archeologica Arte Contemporanea in Cisternino. The work of the artists - Fabio Alecci, Francesco Barilli, Gianluca Esposito, Marzia Gandini, Cristina Mangini, Pierpaolo Miccolis, Ettore Rosselli, Domenico Ruccia - is on display alongside the treasures of the archeological museum. photo: Letizia Battaglia

