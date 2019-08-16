Battaglia, Tintoretto, Pombo star at shows nationwide

(by Marzia Apice) Venice, August 16 - Contemporary art is at the center of a number of shows this weekend. Letizia Battaglia, Spain's Jorge Pombo paying homage to Tintoretto, Giuseppe Uncini and Andrea Chisesi are among the protagonists of exhibits nationwide. VENICE - "Fotografia come scelta di vita" (Photography as a way of life) closing on August 18 at the Casa dei Tre Oci is an exhibit dedicated to Letizia Battaglia. On display are 300 photos, many of which have never been shown to the public. Social and political issues are at the center of Battaglia's photography as well as her talent in avoiding commonplaces and in offering a glimpse into a person's life. Another exhibit - "Tintoretto - Pombo. Maternità e Passione" (Tintoretto-Pombo. Maternity and Passion) - displays the art of Spanish painter Jorge Pombo who pays a universal homage to femininity, to women as mothers, creatures and creators - a figure that finds its archetype in the Virgin Mary. Pombo's paintings, revisiting seven masterpieces of the Venetian Renaissance master depicting Mary, are displayed alongside Tintoretto's originals. SIENA - The Cathedral of Siena from August 18 until October 27 will unveil its magnificent marble floor representing 500 years of artistic expression as part of a new tour to visit the cathedral. TERMOLI (Cb) - The show "Giuseppe Uncini/Termoli 2019" was inaugurated on August 2 at MACTE - Termoli's Museum of Contemporary Art - the first exhibition of the 2019-2020 period organized at the new museum in the Molise region. The show features 11 artworks by the Marche artist, including sculptures dedicated to the cycles 'Spaces-iron' and 'Spaces-cement' and original sculptures in ceramic and steel from the start of the 2000s. CASERTA - "Saligia" is the title of a show dedicated to Andrea Chisesi scheduled at the Reggia in Caserta until August 20. The title is an acronym for the seven capital vices, which the artists represents in over 60 masterworks, including many that are site-specific, which were made with his "fusions" technique mixing contemporary and classical art. CISTERNINO (Br) - Eight artists dialogue on the concept of nature in the exhibit "Naturalia", which will close on August 19 at the M.A.A.A.C. - Museo Area Archeologica Arte Contemporanea in Cisternino. The work of the artists - Fabio Alecci, Francesco Barilli, Gianluca Esposito, Marzia Gandini, Cristina Mangini, Pierpaolo Miccolis, Ettore Rosselli, Domenico Ruccia - is on display alongside the treasures of the archeological museum. photo: Letizia Battaglia