Culture hirings at risk due to govt crisis - Bonisoli

Rome, August 16 - Thousands of hirings by the culture ministry are at risk because of Italy's government crisis, Culture Minister Alberto Bonisoli said Friday. He said staff hirings were threatened to the tune of 3,000 in October, and another 1,000 in December. Furthermore, some 10 million euros in investments are jeopardised, Bonisoli said. "This is damage to the country, to the culture ministry, to culture," he said. The crisis was sparked when League leader Matteo Salvini pulled the plug on an alliance with the 5-Star Movement after a dramatic split in votes on a high-speed rail link with France. The League has filed a no confidence motion in Premier Giuseppe Conte, expected to be voted on on Tuesday.