Hundreds say farewell to Nadia Toffa

Brescia, August 16 - Hundreds of mourners said farewell to Nadia Toffa at the 40-year-old journalist and TV presenter's funeral in her native Brescia on Friday after her death from cancer Tuesday. Her family placed on her coffin her black tie from satirical and investigative reporting show Le Iene (Reservoir Dogs). The priest said "she was hungry for justice". Toffa was a brave and determined investigative reporter who often put her own safety on the line as she delivered big stories for Le Iene on fraud against the national health service, slot-machine scams, children's rights, the illegal dumping and burning of trash in Campania and the impact on people's health of pollution from the ILVA steel plant in Taranto. Indeed, the Puglia city gave her honorary citizenship. She was promoted to being one of the Le Iene's presenters in 2016. She was equally courageous in battling her disease after she was diagnosed with cancer in 2017 and she wrote a book about the fight. In the book she wrote that she tried to see cancer as "a gift, an opportunity" - comments that led her to coming under heavy fire from online haters.