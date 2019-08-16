Another 4 land from Open Arms for medical treatment

Rome, August 16 - Another four migrants landed from the Spanish NGO rescue ship Open Arms for medical treatment on the Italian island of Lampedusa overnight, sources said Friday. It said all 140 migrants aboard the ship - down from 150 initially - must be allowed to disembark. "All the persons on board must be allowed to land urgently," the NGO said. "Humanity imposes it". On Thursday evening another nine migrants were allowed off the ship. They were moved to the hotspot on the island. Interior Minister and anti-migrant League leader Matteo Salvini is not allowing the migrants to land due to his closed ports policy in spite of a Lazio court order which he has appealed.