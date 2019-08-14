Man arrested near Taranto for raping and beating his wife
San Marzano di San Giuseppe
14 Agosto 2019
San Marzano di San Giuseppe, August 14 - A 59-year-old man with a criminal record has been detained by Carabinieri on accusations of domestic violence and aggravated personal injury and rape of his wife. After a detailed report by the victim and an investigation by the Carabinieri, it was found that the man had repeatedly used physical violence and threats - including with the use of weapons - to force her to have sex with him.
