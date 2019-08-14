Drunken man arrested after trying to kidnap female babies

Bologna, August 14 - A drunken 38-year-old man of Indian origins was arrested Monday in Forlì after trying to kidnap two infants from their strollers. In one of the cases, the man tried to grab the 11-month-old from her stroller and caused her to fall to the ground when her father reacted to the attempt immediately. The infant girl suffering minor bruising. Police on patrol noticed the commotion ensuing and detained the man shortly thereafter. They later found that he had tried to do the same with a 4-month-old infant in a shop. In recent months the man had been arrested after severely harassing a female train conductor.