Woman reported for beating mother and kids near Cremona

Milan, August 14 - A 38-year-old woman living near Cremona has been reported to the police for beating her mother and children. The carabinieri have been called to her home several times since June 2018 and say that they have seen evidence of her abuse of her two children, ages 6 and 14, and her 60-year-old mother, who lives with them. The behaviour of the woman under investigation has allegedly led to a serious lack of social adaptation for the children, according to social workers at their school.