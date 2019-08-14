Giovedì 15 Agosto 2019 | 01:45

Rome

'DJ Astro Luca' conducts evening for Ibiza partygoers

'Music and science shared languages of humanity'

'DJ Astro Luca' conducts evening for Ibiza partygoers

Rome, August 14 - 'DJ Astro Luca', a.k.a. European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano, on Tuesday became the first astronaut to perform a live DJ session from outer space. The evening special was held at Ibiza's World Club Dome. After talking about his team's work onboard the International Space Station (ISS), he said that "ten years ago I was selected as an astronaut and I was asked how I would change the world if I could. I answered the possibility of a single shared language". Later, the European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut said, he realised that there are two internationally shared languages, "one is mathematics, the language of science, and the other is music, which everyone understands and enables everyone to communicate". And so, tablet in hand, he chose songs for thousands of youths and adults to dance to on Tuesday evening. "Space is a shared dream," he added, "that unites the world. I hope that you enjoyed this opportunity to bring together science and music, and that you enjoy the world as we do here from the Space Station." The disco managers wrote on Facebook - paraphrasing the well-known expression by Neil Armstrong when he landed on the moon - "one small step for a DJ, an enormous one for the world!".

