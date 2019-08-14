Police foil kidnapping of woman in Turin

Turin, August 14 - Police in Turin on Wednesday foiled the kidnapping of a woman after being alerted by members of the public in the city's Piazza San Carlo square that someone had been taken captive, sources said. After a long car chase, the police managed to stop a van in which they found a woman tied up with cable ties and three men, all Germans. The men have been detained, the sources said. The men, two of them from a private investigation agency, were trying to recover a debt incurred in Germany, sources said.