No unnatural PD-M5S pact to reopen ports - Salvini

Rome, August 14 - League leader and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini on Wednesday said no to a possible "unnatural pact" between former ally the 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the centre-left opposition Democratic Party (PD) to reopen Italy's ports to NGO migrant rescue ships. "We will be careful over the coming days that an unnatural alliance is not created in Rome, a couple against nature between the PD and the 5 Stars, between (ex-premier and former PD leader Matteo) Renzi and (M5S founder and comic Beppe) Grillo, to reopen Italian ports," he said. "We will try to oppose with all energy we have in our bodies so that decent people arrive in Italy, but we can send back home the too many criminals that the Left has allowed in".