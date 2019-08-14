Trenitalia (FS) wins UK West Coast tender with FirstGroup

Rome, August 14 - Italian rail company Trenitalia, part of the Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) railways group, on Wednesday won the tender with multinational partner FirstGroup, 30% and 70% respectively, for the British West Coast service including intercity links between London, Edinburgh and Glasgow and high-speed services from London to Birmingham. "The franchise's revenues were more than 1.25 billion euros in the last year, with growth forecasted over the next few years," a statement from the consortium said. "We are boosting our presence (in the UK)," said FS CEO Gianfranco Battisti. "We are aiming to grow further in the United Kingdom and elsewhere over the next few years". FS has been running services between London and the East Coast since 2017.