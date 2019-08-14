New majority must be explored, says PD House whip

Rome, August 14 - In order to get past the current government crisis, there is the need to weigh alternative majorities, Democratic Party (PD) House Whip Graziano Delrio said Wednesday. "In a parliamentary democracy," he said in an interview published by the Italian daily Corriere della Sera, "if there is a government crisis, then there is the possibility also for the same parliament to ensure alternative majorities. Otherwise you vote." He added that management of crises is, "luckily, the task of the head of state". Delrio noted that Interior Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini "was the true creator of the disasters of the coalition government" between the Five Star Movement (M5S) and the League. "He was the main one, very much more than (Prime Minister Giuseppe) Conte or (Deputy Prime Minister and M5S leader Luigi) Di Maio," he added, noting that he thinks that any return of the same coalition is highly unlikely. The crisis "came into being because Salvini brought it into being, officially. You cannot go back from here. And I do not thank that M5S want to commit suicide." On the possibility of creating a PD-M5S government, he said that he had never been against the idea of "assessing agreement on political programs". An agreement, however, "seems very complicated to me and, if there is one, it will be based on what is best for Italians. And it will certainly not be made at any cost", he added.