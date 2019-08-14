TAR lifts NGO migrant rescue ship entry ban

Man arrested near Taranto for raping and beating his wife
Rome, August 14 - The regional administrative court (TAR) of Lazio on Wednesday lifted a ban on NGO migrant rescue ship Open Arms entering Italian waters. The decision was announced by the Spanish NGO. It said it was now heading for the closest safe port to safeguard the rights of the 147 migrants on board who have been on board for 13 days since being picked up off Libya.
