Salvini 'inconsistent', shd leave post - M5S

Rome, August 14 - League leader and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini is "inconsistent" because he has filed a no confidence motion in Premier Giuseppe Conte while allegedly "clinging" to his own post, the 5-Star Movement (M5S) said Wednesday. "Salvini's inconsistency is actually really embarrassing," the M5S said of their erstwhile government partner. "He and his League ministers have announced no confidence in Giuseppe Conte and the government which they are still part of. "So why are they still clinging to their posts?" "Salvini should give up his post, let him do so for consistency. Let him move from words to deeds and show that Italians and not posts come first!" A League no confidence motion in Conte on August 20 aims to bring down the 14-month League-M5S government.