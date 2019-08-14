Salvini says elections needed, not 'strange govts'

Rome, August 14 - League leader and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Wednesday that Italy should have fresh elections as soon as possible, arguing that the political crisis he sparked last week should not lead to "strange governments". He said that the no-confidence motion in Premier Giuseppe Conte that the League has filed in the Senate will pass on August 20. "Lots of people are asking me to make sure there are no power games, no technocrat governments," Salvini told Rtl 102.5 radio. "The best way, the most democratic, transparent, direct one, is to have elections. "We are doing everything possible so that the Italian people can vote. "I say no to strange governments. The sooner we vote, the better". Salvini's former allies in the 5-Star Movement (M5S) hit back, calling him "inconsistent" for filing a no confidence motion in Conte while allegedly "clinging" to his own post. "Salvini's inconsistency is actually really embarrassing," the M5S said of their erstwhile government partner. "He and his League ministers have announced no confidence in Giuseppe Conte and the government which they are still part of. "So why are they still clinging to their posts?" "Salvini should give up his post, let him do so for consistency. Let him move from words to deeds and show that Italians and not posts come first!"