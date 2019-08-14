Man arrested for raping girlfriend's 12-yr-old daughter

Reggio Calabria, August 14 - A 39-year-old man has been arrested for rape with aggravating circumstances of the 12-year-old daughter of his girlfriend in Calabria. An investigation was launched after the girl's father, who lives in another region, called the police saying that the 12-year-old had been communicating with her older sisters via WhatsApp and that she had said she had been subjected to "special attention" by the man, who her mother had met on Facebook some months ago. The girl's father said that his former partner and another daughter, age 5, had arrived in Reggio Calabria the previous night and had been hosted in the man's home. Calmed and accompanied to the police station by her mother, the girl told of what had happened. The questioning took place in the company of a psychologist and an expert in child psychology.