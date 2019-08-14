Conte wants hundreds of migrants to disembark-Salvini

Genoa, August 14 - Interior Minister and League leader Matteo Salvini said Wednesday that Premier Giuseppe Conte wants "hundreds" of rescued migrants to be allowed to disembark in Italy. Salvini, whose party has presented a no-confidence motion in Conte and is calling for early elections, seemed to be referring to the Ocean Viking ship run by NGOs SOS Mediterranee and Doctors Without Borders (MSF) which has over 350 asylum seekers on board. "We greeted each other," Salvini said after he and Conte took part in the ceremony marking the first anniversary of the Morandi Bridge disaster in Genoa in which 43 people died. "He has written to me about the disembarkment of several hundred migrants on board the ship of an NGO which, however, is in foreign and in international waters. "I respond to him politely. "I don't understand why they have to disembark in Italy".