Trenitalia (FS) wins UK West Coast tender with FirstGroup

Rome, August 14 - Italian rail company Trenitalia (FS) on Wednesday won the tender with partner FirstGroup, 30% and 70% respectively, for the British West Coast service including intercity links between London, Edinburgh and Glasgow and high-speed services from London to Birmingham. "The franchise's revenues were more than 1.25 billion euros in the last year, with growth forecasted over the next few years," a statement from the consortium said.